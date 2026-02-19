Retired Doaba college teachers demand release of pending dues

A delegation of the Retired Teachers’ Association of Doaba College, led by Prof Chander Sheikher Sharma, met the college principal on Wednesday, demanding immediate implementation of the judgment delivered by the Education Tribunal, Punjab, after a prolonged legal battle of seven years.

Advertisement

The teachers, who received a favourable order for release of their legitimate retiral benefits—including enhanced gratuity and leave encashment— sought from the college authorities, the release of their pending dues. They also highlighted that the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, also are yet to be implemented at the Doaba College.

Advertisement

Prof Sharma, president of the Association, said retired teachers were being forced into prolonged litigation merely to secure their lawful entitlements. The delegation further demanded that three terminated teachers, be allowed to join, in the wake of directions issued by the Department of Higher Education Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University, and the Education Tribunal, Punjab.

Advertisement

The Association demanded immediate release of all retiral benefits, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. They said after giving thirty to forty years of their lives to the institution and to educating the youth, retired professors were now being forced to run from pillar to post to obtain what is lawfully their due and, in many cases, the sole means of their survival in old age.