Home / Jalandhar / Retired Doaba college teachers demand release of pending dues

Retired Doaba college teachers demand release of pending dues

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:01 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
A delegation of the Retired Teachers’ Association of Doaba College, led by Prof Chander Sheikher Sharma, met the college principal on Wednesday, demanding immediate implementation of the judgment delivered by the Education Tribunal, Punjab, after a prolonged legal battle of seven years.

The teachers, who received a favourable order for release of their legitimate retiral benefits—including enhanced gratuity and leave encashment— sought from the college authorities, the release of their pending dues. They also highlighted that the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, also are yet to be implemented at the Doaba College.

Prof Sharma, president of the Association, said retired teachers were being forced into prolonged litigation merely to secure their lawful entitlements. The delegation further demanded that three terminated teachers, be allowed to join, in the wake of directions issued by the Department of Higher Education Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University, and the Education Tribunal, Punjab.

The Association demanded immediate release of all retiral benefits, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. They said after giving thirty to forty years of their lives to the institution and to educating the youth, retired professors were now being forced to run from pillar to post to obtain what is lawfully their due and, in many cases, the sole means of their survival in old age.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

