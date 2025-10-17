At the heart of Hoshiarpur's thriving volleyball scene, two names stand out: Ravi Chand Mehta and Malkiat Kumar. Both retired educators, they have become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring volleyball players-particularly girls-across the region.

Advertisement

Even after stepping away from formal teaching, their dedication to the sport continues to shape the lives of young athletes, many of whom have gone on to represent India at national and international levels.

Advertisement

Ravi Chand Mehta, a retired Hindi lecturer and certified NIS (National Institute of Sports, Delhi) volleyball coach, was honoured with a State Award for Excellence in Teaching during his distinguished career that began in 1968. After retiring in 2009, Mehta could have opted for a quiet life, but his passion for volleyball remained unwavering. A former state-level volleyball player, Mehta views sports as a tool for holistic development.

Advertisement

"Sports are a way of life. They not only keep you physically fit but also teach you discipline and perseverance. For many of my students from economically weaker sections, volleyball was a lifeline that helped them overcome poverty and build a better future," says Mehta. "Seeing them rise above their circumstances gives me immense joy."

His commitment is matched by long-time colleague Malkiat Kumar, a retired headmaster and former state-level hockey player who transitioned to volleyball. Starting his career as a DPE (Physical Education Teacher) in 1982, Malkiat retired in 2015. Together with Mehta, he has played a pivotal role in nurturing volleyball talent in the region.

Advertisement

"We've seen so many girls from underprivileged families who were initially discouraged by their parents from playing sports. Today, these girls are not only successful athletes but also well-educated and well-settled," says Malkiat with a smile.

The duo's coaching efforts have borne rich results-163 players have represented the state, while four protégés have clinched gold medals, including Meenakshi and Deeksha, who recently secured top honours at the state-level beach volleyball competition.

Their training hub is Vidya Mandir Senior Model School, Hoshiarpur, where they have been offering free volleyball coaching to girls since 2016. With two training sessions held daily, the school has become a nurturing ground for 60 aspiring female athletes. Anurag Sood, President of the school's Managing Committee, lauds their dedication:

"Ravi Mehta and Malkiat Kumar are the epitome of selfless service. Despite being retired, their energy and enthusiasm are unmatched. Their hard work has borne fruit-our players are excelling at the national level, and they recently won the State Beach Volleyball Championship." The school's Principal, Shoba Rani Kanwar, echoes the sentiment: "They have not only led our girl players to success but have become guiding lights for the entire school. Their impact goes far beyond volleyball; they are role models who show our students that with dedication, anything is possible."

Both coaches credit their success to strong support from mentors and peers, including Gurpreet Singh (retired District Sports Officer), Chanchal Singh Chauhan (international volleyball player) and retired coaches Kuldeep Singh and Ashwini Sharma, who continue to provide valuable guidance.

"We've been fortunate to have mentors and supporters who believe in our mission," says Mehta. "It's not just about coaching; it's about creating opportunities for young girls to build better lives." Malkiat adds, "When you see your players transform, not only in sports but in life, that's the true reward."

The journey of these two retired educators-turned-volleyball mentors is a powerful reminder of how sports can reshape lives. For many young girls in Hoshiarpur, Mehta and Malkiat have become more than coaches-they are architects of a brighter, bolder future.