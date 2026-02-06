Retired Phagwara municipal employees protest DA delay, seek officer’s transfer

The Municipal Corporation Employees (retd) Union has expressed resentment against the working style of the Executive Deputy Controller Finance and Accounts (DCFA) posted in the Phagwara Municipal Corporation.

Raising slogans against the officer inside the corporation office, union office-bearers alleged that there is no permanent DCFA posted in Phagwara and an official working as an accountant is handling the charge, who is deliberately delaying the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments to retired employees.

Addressing the protest, Union vice-president Narendra Dutt Sharma, in the presence of other office-bearers, alleged that Executive DCFA Ramesh Sehgal is openly violating the orders issued by the Director, Local Bodies Department, Punjab. He stated that the department had released funds for the DA instalment with effect from January 1, 2026, but even after the passage of one month, the amount has not been credited to the bank accounts of retired employees.

The union demanded strict action against the concerned officer, his immediate transfer from Phagwara and release of the pending DA installment along with one month's interest.