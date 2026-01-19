Retired SI shoots himself in Phagwara

A retired Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police, Karamjit Singh (71), a resident of Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, Phagwara, died by suicide on Sunday, police officials said.

The incident has sent shock waves through the local community, while the authorities have initiated proceedings to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the tragic step. SP Madhvi Sharma rushed to the spot after getting the news of his suicide.

According to preliminary information, Karamjit Singh, who retired from the Punjab Police in 2015 after serving as a Sub-Inspector, allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his licensed weapon. The body was later shifted to the mortuary for the post-mortem examination. No suicide note has been found so far.

According to information, the deceased had been facing prolonged legal stress. He was involved in a criminal case dating back to 1992 and had received summons in connection with a writ petition in the High Court. Senior police officials confirmed that they had spoken to the family members to understand the background and circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is also being examined whether domestic or family-related issues may have contributed to the incident, though no conclusion has been drawn at this stage.

Officials stressed that the matter is under investigation and that no cause should be inferred until all aspects, including legal, personal, and psychological factors, are examined. Statements of family members and other relevant persons are being recorded as part of the inquiry.

The police have reiterated their appeal to the public and media to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult time. Further details are expected to emerge following the completion of the post-mortem and investigation.