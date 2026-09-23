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Home / Jalandhar / Retiree's medical claim rejected, BSNL ordered to pay Rs 5.55 lakh by Jalandhar panel

Retiree's medical claim rejected, BSNL ordered to pay Rs 5.55 lakh by Jalandhar panel

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has directed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to pay Rs 5.55 lakh to the family of a retired employee after rejecting his medical reimbursement claim on the ground that the treatment was taken at non-empanelled hospitals.

The commission also directed the BSNL to pay 6 per cent annual interest on the medical expenses from the date of rejection of the claim till realisation. Besides the Rs 5.15 lakh medical expenses, the BSNL has been directed to pay Rs 25,000 compensation for mental harassment and Rs 15,000 as litigation expenses.

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A complaint was filed by Rajiv Sharma, son of the deceased retired BSNL employee Ashwani Kumar Sharma, seeking reimbursement of the amount spent on his father’s treatment during a serious medical emergency. Sharma was a retired BSNL employee and had been issued a valid retiree family health card by the telecom company, under which the family claimed entitlement to medical reimbursement.

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According to the complaint, Ashwani was first admitted to Nasa Brain and Spine Centre (NBS), Jalandhar, in a serious condition. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. He was later shifted to Capitol Hospital, Jalandhar, where he died on January 26, 2020.

After his death, the family approached the BSNL with the medical bills, seeking reimbursement. However, the telecom company rejected the claim, stating that the hospitals where he had received treatment were not on its approved panel.

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In its defence, the BSNL also questioned the maintainability of the complaint and argued that its medical reimbursement scheme required treatment in empanelled hospitals.

Rejecting the objections, the commission said medical records, including an emergency certificate and discharge summaries, established that the treatment was undertaken in a life-threatening emergency. It observed that a patient or attendant cannot be expected to first ascertain whether a hospital is on the approved panel before seeking immediate treatment.

Relying on the Supreme Court's judgment in Shiva Kant Jha vs Union of India, the commission headed by president Harveen Bhardwaj along with member Jyotsna, held that reimbursement could not be denied merely because emergency treatment was taken at a non-empanelled hospital.

It set aside the BSNL's rejection of the claim and held that the refusal amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The commission directed the BSNL to comply with the order within 45 days of receiving its copy.

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