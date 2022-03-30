Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

Lending support to the call given by the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, district Revenue Department officials today went on an indefinite strike to protest against farmers belonging to the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) who held Revenue officials captive in Lambi village in Muktsar district on Monday.

Offices of the district Revenue Department officials, including tehsildars, naib tehsildars, kanungos and patwaris, were found closed today due to the strike and visitors were forced to return without getting their works done.

The visitors complained that they were being harassed for no fault of theirs.

“We had no prior information about the strike, otherwise we would have not come. I especially took leave from my job to get the registry of my plot done. However, on arriving here, I found the office of the tehsildar closed,” said Mehakpreet Singh.

Another visitor said the government must intervene and solve the issue at the earliest. “Already it takes a lot of time to get documents prepared and registration done, such protests and strikes add to our woes and cause inconvenience,” he said.

Meanwhile, the members of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association have submitted a memorandum to the Muktsar DC, demanding strict action and arrest of the farmers, who held several officers hostage for over six hours. They said the farmers holding protest against their demands were understandable but later barging into the complex and stopping the officials from going out is unacceptable. “Action must be taken against the farmers,” they added.