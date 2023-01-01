Revenue Dept has seen jump in income: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 31

Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the year 2022 will be remembered as a revolutionary year for the revenue department as many initiatives have been introduced for the welfare of the common masses. This year, the Punjab Government launched a website to make the process of Khangi Takseem effective and efficient. This has made marking easier and it facilitates the sale and purchase of land.

The Minister further said that having separate accounts will reduce conflicts. It would make it easier to get compensation for crop damage. By keeping the names of the shareholders registered, there will be relief from the orders of the courts.

He said the facility of e-stamp paper has been launched to simplify the purchase of stamp papers. Under this, stamp papers of all prices are now being issued. Maps of as many as 7,520 villages in Punjab and a total of 46,861 Musavi sheets have been digitised. He said the recruitment of 1,090 new patwaris has been completed for the purpose of making the work of the revenue department more efficient and smart, while the cabinet has given approval to fill up 710 new posts of patwari.

Jimpa said, “From April to November, 21 per cent more has come into the coffers of the Punjab Government in the form of revenue from land and property registries, as compared to last year.” He said, “From April 1 to November 30, 2022, an income of Rs 25,25.72 crore has come to the treasury under stamp and registration.” He stressed that this income is 21 per cent more than those eight months of the previous year. During this period in 2021, the income was Rs 2,088.60 crore.