Revenue Minister Jimpa greets people on Ram Navami

Hoshiarpur, March 29
Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today extended his warm greetings to the people of state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram’s birthday. Jimpa called upon the people to celebrate this auspicious day collectively rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion.
In his message, the minister said, “Lord Ram is the embodiment of tolerance, justice and high moral values, who showed us the path of ideal and virtuous living to carve out a prosperous and harmonious society. His philosophy and teachings inspire all of us to rededicate ourselves to the cause of a just society.”
Exhorting the people to follow the teachings of Lord Ram in the true spirit, the Revenue Minister said that these were still relevant in the present materialistic society.
