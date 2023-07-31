Revenue Patwar Union seeks change in service rules

Phagwara, July 30
A delegation of the Revenue Patwar Union led by its Kapurthala district unit president Amarbir Singh and general secretary Jaspinder Singh met DC Captain Karnail Singh and submitted a demand note regarding issues related to the trainee patwaris
Union general secretary Jaspinder Singh said their grievance related to the fact that whereas the government had ordered that the training period of newly recruited patwaris would be of one year and counted in service, the High Court had dismissed the above order and changed the criteria for training as per old rules.
