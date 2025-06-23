DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / RG Vihar residents threaten protest over non-functional streetlights

RG Vihar residents threaten protest over non-functional streetlights

article_Author
Avneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A file photo of Non-functional Streetlights in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

Frustrated over months of official apathy, residents of Rajiv Gandhi Vihar in Surya Enclave, Jalandhar, have accused the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) of turning a blind eye to the persistent problem of defunct streetlights in their locality. Despite making repeated complaints for over eight months, residents say no effort has been made to fix the issue, leaving large parts of the colony shrouded in darkness every evening.

Advertisement

Residents claim that the dark streets have turned into unsafe zones, particularly after sunset, with a noticeable rise in petty thefts, chain snatching and harassment incidents in the area.

Anmol Verma, a local resident, said, “We have approached the authorities multiple times, but nothing has been done. Streetlights have not worked for months and the colony has become a soft target for criminals.”

Advertisement

Several people reported feeling unsafe, especially in the inner lanes where lighting is either completely absent or severely inadequate. Senior citizens said they have stopped venturing out after dark due to the fear of being attacked. JK Joshi, a senior citizen, said, “The situation is alarming. Streetlights are the basic need. How can we live like this? Already, the area struggles with sanitation and maintenance problems, and now the lack of lighting has made matters worse.”

Women in the colony have also raised concerns, saying that walking home from work or visiting nearby shops in the evening has become increasingly risky. “We now avoid stepping out after sunset unless it's necessary. Carrying a phone flashlight is not enough to guarantee our safety in these conditions,” said Priya Sharma, another resident.

Advertisement

The residents, growing increasingly impatient, have now warned that they may resort to staging a protest if the authorities continue to ignore their appeals. “If the JIT fails to act immediately, we will be forced to come out on the streets to demand our rights,” said another local resident.

Pointing to similar problems in other JIT-developed colonies, residents also alleged that poor civic management and delayed responses to public grievances have become a pattern.

JIT officials they said they are aware of the problem and assured that necessary repairs will be carried out soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts