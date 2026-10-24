Rice millers’ strike ends; paddy procurement, lifting resumes in Phagwara

Paddy procurement and lifting operations resumed smoothly at the Phagwara grain market after rice mill owners withdrew their strike following the administration’s intervention on Thursday.

Addressing the media after a meeting of the Arhtiya Association, chaired by its president, Kulwant Rai Pabbi, he said the situation arising from the rice millers’ strike and its potential impact on paddy lifting at the local grain market was reviewed. He noted that a substantial quantity of paddy was arriving in the mandi every day, raising concerns over the availability of storage space if lifting operations were delayed. The possibility of adverse weather conditions had further heightened concerns among commission agents and farmers.

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Pabbi said that, in view of the situation, he approached the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) and Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal, seeking their intervention for an early resolution of the issue.

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He thanked the authorities concerned for taking prompt steps to address the situation and facilitate the resumption of lifting operations.

According to Pabbi, the administration assured commission agents and farmers that they would not be allowed to face undue hardship due to delays in paddy lifting. He added that if bottlenecks arose at the local level, efforts would be made to arrange lifting through facilities at other locations to prevent the accumulation of paddy in the mandi.

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Welcoming the withdrawal of the strike, Pabbi said normal operations had resumed at the grain market and paddy arrivals remained encouraging. He said the yield was being reported at around 26 to 28 quintals per acre, contributing to the steady inflow of produce.

He expressed hope that rice mill owners would continue lifting procured paddy in a timely manner so that farmers and commission agents did not suffer financial losses due to delays in stock movement. Timely lifting, he emphasised, was crucial for the smooth functioning of the procurement process, particularly during the peak arrival season and amid concerns over changing weather conditions.

The Arhtiya Association maintained that the situation had improved following the administration’s intervention and that procurement and lifting activities were proceeding smoothly, with the interests of farmers and commission agents remaining a priority.

Gagan Soni, Deputy Rai, Jaswinder Singh Ghuman, Gajanand Aggarwal and other commission agents were also present at the meeting.