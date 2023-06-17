Rich medal haul for Hoshiarpur Karatekas

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 16

Karate players of Hoshiarpur have made the district proud by winning 11 gold, one silver and a bronze medal on the first day of the Punjab State Karate Championship, which started today at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara.

Chairperson of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate, Neeti Jagmohan Vij said senior most certified national karate coach of Punjab, Sensei Jagmohan Vij, fifth degree black belt (USA) is coaching these players. In Kata and Kumite events, Hoshiarpur players dominated by putting a strong performance.

Hoshiarpur made a great start by winning two gold medals in the competitions by budding Karatekas Adabpreet Singh and Dhairya Kalia, winning the Kata and Kumite for sub-junior boys aged 7 and 8 years, respectively.

After this, Riddhi Sehgal and Akshita Sharma won gold medals in the sub-junior girls’ 10 and 12 years Kata events. Along with this, Arpit Sharma in junior boys category and Aarti Kumari in Under-21 girls category, won gold in individual Kata events. Training at Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate, all these karate players did not stop here. Aditya Bakshi, a student at BA LLB at Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre performed brilliantly in the boys’ Under-21 and senior boys’ categories, winning gold medals. In the sub-junior boys’ 9-year age-group, Vivek Sharma won a gold medal in the less than 25 kg weight category and Ayush Bhargava won a gold medal in the 30 kg weight category in the 9-year-old boys’ age-group. Om Silhi got the silver medal in the Under-21 boys’ Kata. Also, Manisha Kumari won the bronze medal in girls’ Under-21 Kata event.