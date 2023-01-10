Rich medal haul for Punjab in karate championship

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 9

Five karate players of Hoshiarpur, included in the Punjab team, performed brilliantly and won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the All India Karate Championship at Hisar organised under the leadership of Asian Karate Federation’s judge Shihan Harish Siradhana.

Akshita Sharma, a student of St. Joseph’s Convent School, Hoshiarpur, gave remarkable performance in the age-group of 11 to 12 years winning two gold medals.

While representing Punjab, Manisha of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, won a gold and silver. Karan Kumar, a student of Government Middle School, Bahadarpur, won a gold medal in Shiai Kumite competition. He won a gold medal in his first All India Karate Championship and stood second in Kata event.

Adabpreet Singh, member of team JITK, won a gold and bronze for the Punjab karate team. International karate player Aarti Kumari of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, got the distinction of winning a silver medal in individual Kata events. Aarti stood third.

