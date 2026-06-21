Rid Punjab of drug scrouge: Nitin Nabin tells youth during Yoga Day event at Lovely Professional University

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday urged Punjab’s youth to free the state of the “scourge of drugs”.

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He was addressing students on the occasion of International Yoga Day held at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, where 12,000 participants took part.

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The visit marked the second day of his three-day tour of Punjab ahead of upcoming elections.

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Nabin also administered an anti-drug pledge to students and repeatedly mentioned the state’s drug problem, linking it with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking on PM Modi’s vision of 2047, he said India was now moving forward with a unified national goal. “Sabkaa sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” was guiding the country towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, he said.

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“We must ensure our youth are strong and free from drugs. If youth are weak, the nation is weak,” he said, urging students to “say no to drugs” and commit themselves to building a stronger India.

Highlighting Punjab’s cultural identity, Nabin said, “I was happy to partake milk and lassi yesterday, which is the identity and blessing of Punjab. We have to take forward Punjab’s legacy and culture of doodh, dahi, sarson ka, saag and makki ki roti. We have to say no to drugs.”

He further said, “We often say India is ‘yuva’ (young) country. We won’t allow youth to be weak because if youth is weak, India will be weak. Quit drugs from your life.”

The event was also attended by LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Mittal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon, Rajya Sabha MPs Tarun Chugh and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, former Union ministers Vijay Sampla, Som Prakash and Jangi Lal Mahajan.

He added, “I appeal to young friends, that this Yoga Day, I’ve come to take this resolution and promise from you, that we’ll end drugs from the land of Punjab and move towards building an energetic and strong India.”

A ‘NaMO Chair’ dedicated to International Yoga Day was also declared by the LPU Chancellor.

Additionally, a time capsule initiative was unveiled, which will be sealed and opened in 2047 to coincide with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.