DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Rid Punjab of drug scrouge: Nitin Nabin tells youth during Yoga Day event at Lovely Professional University

Rid Punjab of drug scrouge: Nitin Nabin tells youth during Yoga Day event at Lovely Professional University

BJP national president urges youth to take forward Punjab’s legacy and culture of doodh, dahi, sarson ka, saag and makki ki roti

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:08 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP national president Nitin Nabin addresses students at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday urged Punjab’s youth to free the state of the “scourge of drugs”.

Advertisement

He was addressing students on the occasion of International Yoga Day held at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, where 12,000 participants took part.

Advertisement

The visit marked the second day of his three-day tour of Punjab ahead of upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Nabin also administered an anti-drug pledge to students and repeatedly mentioned the state’s drug problem, linking it with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking on PM Modi’s vision of 2047, he said India was now moving forward with a unified national goal. “Sabkaa sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” was guiding the country towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, he said.

Advertisement

“We must ensure our youth are strong and free from drugs. If youth are weak, the nation is weak,” he said, urging students to “say no to drugs” and commit themselves to building a stronger India.

Highlighting Punjab’s cultural identity, Nabin said, “I was happy to partake milk and lassi yesterday, which is the identity and blessing of Punjab. We have to take forward Punjab’s legacy and culture of doodh, dahi, sarson ka, saag and makki ki roti. We have to say no to drugs.”

He further said, “We often say India is ‘yuva’ (young) country. We won’t allow youth to be weak because if youth is weak, India will be weak. Quit drugs from your life.”

The event was also attended by LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Mittal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon, Rajya Sabha MPs Tarun Chugh and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, former Union ministers Vijay Sampla, Som Prakash and Jangi Lal Mahajan.

He added, “I appeal to young friends, that this Yoga Day, I’ve come to take this resolution and promise from you, that we’ll end drugs from the land of Punjab and move towards building an energetic and strong India.”

A ‘NaMO Chair’ dedicated to International Yoga Day was also declared by the LPU Chancellor.

Additionally, a time capsule initiative was unveiled, which will be sealed and opened in 2047 to coincide with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts