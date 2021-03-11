Rid surroundings of waste, standing water to fight malaria, say experts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

Seminars and meetings held on the occasion of World Malaria Day acquainted the populace with the seriousness of malaria and the reasons why it should not be taken lightly. While insanitary conditions in the majority of under-developed areas in the city and its periphery make many areas a hotbed of mosquitos, experts spoke on the means to be used to prevent the spread of mosquitoes in summer and monsoon to prevent a host of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, among others.

On the occasion of World Malaria Day, Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Gurinderbir Kaur addressed a district-level event held in Kapurthala. Speaking on the occasion, she said any fever could be malaria fever. Malaria fever spreads due to being bitten by a female mosquito.

She said the government had set a target of making Punjab free of malaria by 2024, but this target could only be met with the cooperation of the populace.

Dr Gurinderbir Kaur said malaria was a serious fever, which is transmitted through the bite of Anopheles mosquito. It is spread through the parasite known as Plasmodium, which is found in four types. She said, “In summer and monsoon mosquitoes begin to swarm homes and the threat of diseases increases.”

She appealed to people to not let water get accumulated anywhere in their surroundings and keep their environs clear of any kind of garbage. She said even a spoon of water was enough for mosquito larvae to come into being.

She appealed to people to ensure that no scrap or materials, which can lead water accumulation, was kept on their roofs or balconies in monsoon.

People were asked to clear their roofs of scraps like discarded tyres, empty utensils and discarded plastics with depressions or crevasses. She said even though they may look like small organisms, mosquitoes alone could give rise to diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, etc.

Speaking about malaria symptoms, the Civil Surgeon said fever, accompanied by headache, nausea and vomiting and shivering with high fever were among the key symptoms of the disease.

Epidemiologist Dr Nandita Khaullar said health teams had been running campaigns from time to time to spread awareness on mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc, to ensure people could keep them at bay. “Every Friday is observed as Dry Day and Gambujia fish is dropped into ponds and water bodies to ensure no mosquito larvae are formed.

Meanwhile, the Health Department in Jalandhar, too, organised a seminar on World Malaria Day at the Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nursing School. Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra addressed nurses and spoke on the measures of malaria prevention and awareness regarding the same.

Dr Ranjit Ghotra said in 2020-21 and 2021-22, no malaria cases were reported in the district. He spoke on the symptoms of malarial fever and how to prevent it.