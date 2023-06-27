Ride thrill turns scary

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

An adventure ride turned out to be a horrifying incident for a visitor at a water park on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road this afternoon.

Choosing to have some fun while riding a bicycle on a ropeway set up over a water pool, the man got the idea of clicking a selfie while he was just midway. During the process, his bicycle got unaligned from the ropeway. This led to the man and his bicycle both getting suspended from the rope and its harness for some time. He tried a number of times to balance himself and put the bicycle back on track but to no avail

Those in the pool just below the ropeway also got scared to see what had happened. Eventually, a youth from the company reached him from the other side and got him slid back to safety. The whole event was shot by a visitor to the park and got viral this evening.