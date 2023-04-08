Rider killed in 2 bikes’ collision in Lohian Khas

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 7

The Lohian Khas police booked a motorcyclist on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sonu, a resident of Baba Masta Ji in Lohian Khas.

Kasturi Lal complained to the police that the suspect was riding a motorcycle rashly and crashed into his son’s motorcycle near Phul Chowk on April 4, leaving him seriously injured. His son later died in a hospital in Jalandhar. A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.