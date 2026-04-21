Ring Beast Boxing Club athletes shine at kickboxing c’ship, qualify for nationals

Young athletes from the Ring Beast Boxing Club brought pride to their region with an impressive performance at the 23rd Punjab Kickboxing Championship 2026–27, securing multiple medals across weight categories and earning selection for national-level competition. The championship was held from April 17 to 19 at Dr Ambedkar Public School in Nawanshahr, where participants from across the state competed in various divisions.

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According to coach Prince Kaul, the club’s players displayed exceptional skill and determination. Bharti clinched a gold medal in the 48 kg category, while Anamika secured gold in the 50 kg category, adding to the club’s achievements. In the 55 kg full fight category, Kajal won a silver medal and Jaskar earned a bronze medal in the 55 kg point fight category, further strengthening the club’s medal tally.

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Highlighting the significance of the achievement, Kaul stated that based on their outstanding performance, these players have now been selected to represent Punjab at the national championship. He added that the success has not only brought recognition to the club but also to the players’ families, schools and the district as a whole.

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On the occasion, several dignitaries and educators, including Lambardar Ram Bhanoki, School of Eminence principal Ranjit Kumar Gogna, SD Putri Pathshala Hadiabad principal Rita Thapar, Manish Kumar Greenland, Tarun Kumar Greenland, Yashveer Koka Hadiabad, coach Atul Aryan, Kuldeep Singh Rawalpindi and Jaswinder Pal Bhutto Nangal, extended their best wishes to the players and encouraged them to work harder for upcoming national-level competitions. The club management also congratulated the winners, their coach and parents for their dedication and success.