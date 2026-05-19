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Home / Jalandhar / Ring Beast Boxing Club players shine at state kickboxing championship

Ring Beast Boxing Club players shine at state kickboxing championship

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:51 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Players of Ring Beast Boxing Club brought laurels to Kapurthala district by winning one silver and two bronze medals in the 22nd Punjab State Cadet Kickboxing Championship 2026 held from May 15 to May 17 at Banarsi Das Arya Public College, Jalandhar Cantt.

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Displaying an impressive performance during the state-level championship, Yuvraj Taiwal clinched the silver medal in the point fight (+69 kg weight category) after showcasing exceptional skills and determination in the competition.

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Similarly, Navneet secured a bronze medal in the point fight older cadet (-50 kg category), while Yuvika won a bronze medal in the young cadet (-28 kg) point fight category, bringing pride to her family as well as the academy.

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Congratulating the medal winners, coach Prince Kaul said the achievements of the players are the result of their continuous hard work, discipline and dedication towards the sport. He expressed confidence that if the players continue their efforts with the same commitment, they will achieve greater success at national and international levels in the future.

Several dignitaries including Lambardar Ram Bhanoki, Principal Rita Thapar, Principal Dr Roma Dullat, Lakhvir Singh (DPE), Manish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Yashvir Koka, Kuldeep Singh and Jaswinder Pal also congratulated the winning players and motivated them to work harder for upcoming national-level competitions.

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