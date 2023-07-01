Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 30

Perhaps trying to establish hold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Phillaur Assembly segment, which is represented by his arch political rival Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, recently-elected Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku has been frequently touring this area.

Besides visiting religious places in and around the town, he has been holding meetings with the party workers, trying to infuse strength in them. Rinku had defeated Vikramjit’s mother and Congress candidate Karamjit Chaudhary in the May 10 LS bypoll. The family had been expecting gains from the seat since Vikramjit’s father and former MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary had passed away here during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. But all hopes of the Chaudhary family to get sympathy, especially from this Assembly segment, had got dashed last month.

Now that the Chaudhary family has been lying low, Rinku perhaps has been trying to make the most of it. He today met the party workers and residents of the area who took up several issues and problems with him. Rinku assured them of all help and said the promises made to them about area’s development would all be fulfilled in the days to come.

On his visits to Phillaur, Rinku said, “I have been touring all areas of my constituency since the day I have won. I was in Adampur yesterday. Prior to that, I was in Shahkot.” Notably, all three Assembly segments including Phillaur, Adampur and Shahkot are represented by Congress MLAs and the party seems to have tasked with him to strengthen these areas as the general elections are just months away and party has won the seat from the Congress on performance plank.

Rinku said that he has been tending to the issues of the city too. “After I asked the MC officials to spruce up the city upon my recent visit to bus stand and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, they have started getting the silt cleared from along the central verges. The wild growth along the roadsides is being removed. The dividers are being given a fresh paint. Once rainy weather is over, the road work too would start. If people of Jalandhar have pinned hope on us, we have to reciprocate it to them in the same gesture,” he said.

Appeals on fb to keep DAV canal litter-free

On Friday evening, MP Sushil Kumar Rinku reached Ballan village near Kartarpur and went live on Facebook. He appealed to the residents not to litter the DAV Canal. "If this canal water is so clean in the village area near here, how and why does it become so filthy along the city areas?" If we do not litter this canal, the clean water will start flowing past our city, too, as it did 35 years ago," he said. Rinku, however, mistook canal for Kala Sanghian drain during a part of his appeal as he said this water flows through Basti Peer Daad and Nahlan village too.