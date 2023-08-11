 Rise in Eye Flu Cases in Congested Industrial & Sodal Areas : The Tribune India

Rise in Eye Flu Cases in Congested Industrial & Sodal Areas

NGO writes to Health Minister, Principal Secy, wants eye specialist at Dada Colony CHC

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 10

An NGO based in Ram Nagar, Jalandhar, has written to State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Principal Secretary, Health, Punjab, Vivek Partap Singh seeking an eye specialist at the Urban Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dada Colony for the labourers and poor population living in the area who cannot afford health-care at costly private facilities.

In its letter to the state Health Minister and Principal Secretary, Health, Suraj Virdi, general secretary of the Royal Club NGO, has also demanded an orthopaedic doctor and sought that the CHC’s operation theatre (OT) be made functional.

Will be provided before Aug 15

We have six eye specialists in the district. CHCs do not normally have posts of eye specialists. It is difficult to assign additional duties to doctors at the Civil Hospital as they have lots on their hands. But we will soon provide one at the Dada Colony CHC on deputation/additonal charge basis before August 15. —Dr Raman Sharma, Civil Surgeon

A copy of the letter has also been marked to the Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Dr Raman Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon said that the district already had a limited number of eye specialists but given the demand, an eye specialist would be posted on special deputation in the area. As per information from the Health Department, there are currently six eye specialists deputed in Jalandhar of whom one is on leave (two at Civil Hospital and eye mobile clinics each; one each at Nakodar and Phillaur sub-division centres).

Notably, the Dada Colony CHC lies right next to the congested Industrial Area and Sodal areas of the city. In all, the CHC caters to the Industrial Area, Ram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Bhagat Singh Colony, Saipur, Sanjay Colony and Sodal area, among others. The demand for an eye specialist also comes amidst reports of rise in the number of eye flu patients in the district, majority of whom are being reported from the industrial and factory areas — the Dada Colony CHC being located precisely in such an area.

In his letter to the Health Minister, Virdi has written, “I would like to draw your attention to the Urban Community Health Centre at Dada Colony, Jalandhar, in which eye specialists and orthopaedic doctors have not been posted in spite of repeated requests to Dr Raman Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar. There is dire need for these doctors, kindly realise the hardships of the common people and arrange to fill up these posts as early as possible, as the surrounding area is inhabited by very poor people and labourers living there.”

The letter adds, “In private hospitals, the treatment is very expensive and beyond the reach of the common man. A modern operation theatre is there but has been non-functional for many years. It is a matter of grave concern that patients are forced to go to private hospitals for delivery where they are looted ruthlessly. Kindly look into this genuine and reasonable demand of the public.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Suraj Virdi said, “The currently operational CHC closes at 2 pm. Patients coming from far off have to return disappointed. The poor are forced to go to private doctors for eye flu treatment where they are charged Rs 500 to 600 for a simple check-up and medicines. At a CHC, the same treatment can be received for a mere Rs 10. Given the high concentration of labourers in the area, the government should provide an eye specialist. The CHC should also be open during the high-profile Sodal Mela to provide medical facilities to people. It remains closed during the fair.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma said, “We have six eye specialists in the district. CHCs do not normally have posts of eye specialists. It is difficult to assign additional duties to doctors at the Civil Hospital as they have lots on their hands. But we will soon provide one at the CHC Dada Colony on deputation/additonal charge basis before August 15, seeing the demand of residents.”

6 eye specialists

There are currently six eye specialists deputed in Jalandhar of whom one is on leave (two at Civil Hospital and eye mobile clinics each; one each at Nakodar and Phillaur sub-division centres).

