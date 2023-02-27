Rise in thefts gives Phagwara residents sleepless nights

Phagwara, February 26
The sudden spurt in incidents of thefts has residents of Phagwara worried. In the latest incident, thieves targeted a tea stall kiosk on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road last night, and made away with goods kept there. Tea stall owner Surinder Pal, a resident of nearby Rurrki village, told the police that he found his kiosk burgled on Sunday morning. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code.
2 cars stolen, kiosk burgled in 24 hours
- In the latest incident, thieves targeted a tea stall kiosk on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road last night, and made away with goods kept there
- In another incident, a white swift car (PB-9B-7295) was stolen on Palahai Road last night
- In a separate case of theft, three buffaloes were stolen from the house of Harwinder Singh in nearby Babeli village last night
- In one more incident, an Alto Car (PB-8DR-8159) was stolen before her parental house in local Ajit Singh Nagar last night
In another incident, a white swift car (PB-9B-7295) was found stolen on Palahai Road last night. The victim, Yashpal, told the police that he had parked his car in front of his residence last night, but found it stolen in the morning. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered. In another theft, three buffaloes were stolen from the house of Harwinder Singh in nearby Babeli village last night. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. In one more incident, an Alto Car (PB-8DR-8159) was found stolen before her parental house in local Ajit Singh Nagar last night.
The victim, Suman Bala, a nurse by profession is a resident of Suranasi, Jalandhar, and had come to meet her parents in Phagwara. She had parked the car before the house but found it stolen this morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.
