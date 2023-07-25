Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 24

There seems to be no end to the woes of residents living in villages near the dhussi bundh along the Sutlej as the water level has once again increased.

Many residents had initially returned to their homes, but now they are confused whether they should seek refuge once again in the relief camps or safeguard their possessions by relocating them to their rooftops and stay there.

People move to safer places in Jalandhar on Monday.

Among the worst-affected were residents of Gatta Mundi Kasu, who had just returned to their homes two days ago, believing that the receding waters had signaled an end to their ordeal. However, the recent rains dashed their hopes.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident, said, “The floods have turned our lives upside down. We came back just three days back, but due to fresh rain has inundated everything. We are forced to endure the losses all over again and have had to shift our furniture and possessions to a safer place”.

Maninder Singh from Mundi Chohlian village called upon the government to devise a permanent solution to prevent these recurring breaches.

“Every second or third year, we face devastating losses due to these floods. In a matter of seconds, our belongings are washed away, and our once fertile land becomes barren and infertile”, he added, underlining the continuous cycle of destruction and despair faced by the villagers.

Residents like Sarabjit Singh and Maninder Singh represent just a fraction of the diverse group of people trying to survive and rebuild their lives amid the recurring floods. There are also elderly individuals, children, and women, each grappling with the challenges posed by nature’s fury. The elderly finds it increasingly difficult to cope with the frequent displacements, while children unable to attend schools due to the disruption caused by the floods.

“The impact of these floods extends beyond the immediate loss of property and land. With each recurring disaster, our mental health is severely affected, leaving scars that are not easily healed. The uncertainty of our future and the constant struggle to reclaim what the floods take away create a sense of hopelessness and helplessness among us,” said Dalveer Kaur, a resident of Mundi Shehrian.