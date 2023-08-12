Rishi Pal takes over as MC Commissioner

Jalandhar, August 11
A 2014-batch IAS officer, Rishi Pal Singh, on Friday took charge of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner. Before transfer, he was posted as the Mansa Deputy Commissioner. He also remained Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner.
After joining, Singh said his aim would be to implement government programmes including Smart City, solid waste management and improving facilities at the ground level. Singh said he would focus on overall development of the city, especially improving the civic amenities. The recovery of dues would also be of utmost importance, said Singh.
He also met officials of various branches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...