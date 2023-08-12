Rishi Pal takes over as MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

A 2014-batch IAS officer, Rishi Pal Singh, on Friday took charge of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner. Before transfer, he was posted as the Mansa Deputy Commissioner. He also remained Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner.

After joining, Singh said his aim would be to implement government programmes including Smart City, solid waste management and improving facilities at the ground level. Singh said he would focus on overall development of the city, especially improving the civic amenities. The recovery of dues would also be of utmost importance, said Singh.

He also met officials of various branches.

#Mansa #Tarn Taran