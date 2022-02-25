‘Risk of heart attack higher in winter’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 24

“The risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke and sudden death increases during winter months. This occurs due to several factors that occur due to cold temperature.”

Dr Vivek Singla an interventional cardiologist, addressing an online session, said that during winters our bodies need to make certain physiological adjustments to maintain our core body temperatures. It is associated with increased sympathetic outflow. These normal adjustments can present challenges to the diseased heart.

Cold weather makes your heart work harder to maintain body temperature. Blood vessels constrict to concentrate pumping of blood to the brain and other vital organs, he asserted.

Talking about the effects of winters on heart Dr Singla said that heart rate increases during winter. The blood pressure also tends to increase. The arrhythmias increase due to increase in stress hormones , vessels constricts and there are increased chances of blood clot in brain, heart and legs due to increase in fibrinogen, cholesterol and other clotting factors.

Giving tips on how to prevent cardiac events, Dr Singla said that one should keep warm by wearing layers of clothes, covering head, ears, hands & feet. Limit exposure to extreme cold, cold winds. Do not exert too much in the cold and avoid overheating as excessive physical exertion in warm clothing can cause vasodilation causing sudden decrease in blood pressure which is dangerous for heart patients.