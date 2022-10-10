Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 10

More than 14 years after the principal of Jalandhar’s Kanya Maha Vidyalaya College, Dr Rita Bawa, and three others were found murdered at her official residence, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the conviction and life term awarded to three accused in the case.

A Division Bench of the High Court, at the same, quashed and set aside the conviction and sentence awarded to accused Bhuto Yadav. He was booked under Section 412 of the IPC for dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of dacoity.

The Division Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice N.S. Shekhawat also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police concerned to ensure that four proclaimed persons in the case were forthwith arrested.

“Before closing the appeals, this Court is startled at the fact that accused Sachin Yadav, Ram Kumar alias Ramu, Manoj Yadav and Ganesh Swarnkaar were declared proclaimed offenders on November 1, 2008. Yet, none of them were arrested,” the Bench added.

An FIR in the matter was registered on January 6, 2008, at Division No. 8 police station in Jalandhar for murder, criminal conspiracy and other offences under Sections 302, 396, 412, and Section 120-B of the IPC.

The trial court on March 21, 2011, sentenced convicts Momahhad Kadus, Mohammad Rehman and Ramandeep to undergo life imprisonment after convicting them.

The Bench during the course of hearing was told that Dr Bawa’s driver on the morning of January 6, 2008, noticed the bodies of three employees at the back of her official residence. He immediately went to complainant Nisha Bhargave, who along with some others, went there. They entered the residence, where Dr Bawa was found murdered in the bedroom. The household articles were found lying scattered.

The Bench was also told that Mohammed Kadus during interrogation made a disclosure statement before an inspector that he had concealed two diamond rings. Similarly, accused Mohammed Rehman made a statement that he had concealed a silver coin, two gold bangles and a pouch. On the basis of their disclosure statements, accused Mohammed Kadus and Mohammed Rehman got the jewellery and other articles recovered.