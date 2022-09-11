Rly crossings closed for Sodal Mela; residents face trouble

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 10

Residents of the Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar area have been facing inconvenience as the railway crossings of their areas have been closed owing to ongoing Sodal Mela.

They said a delegation of the residents had requested the district administration to ensure that railway crossings were not closed as that’s the only easy way available to them to reach their houses, but despite that nothing has happened.

Suraj Birdi, general secretary, Royal Club Ram Nagar, said, “Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar localities are thickly populated. These ill-fated areas are cut off from all sides. While one side is covered by Bist Doab Canal, the second side is covered by DAV institutions, the third is covered by the busy Amritsar railway line and the fourth side is covered by Ferozepur railway line.”

He said every year during Sodal mela, the administration orders the closing of Amritsar and Ferozepur railway line, ignoring residents’ problems and the difficulty they face owing to its closure.

The residents further said that even if any emergency arises, they cannot move according to their need or wish. “Our life has become miserable as we cannot often reach our destinations on time”, they added.

Meanwhile, officials maintained that for residents safety and to ensure no untoward incident happens, the railway lines were closed.