Rlys recovers Rs 45.36 lakh from ticketless travellers at Jalandhar City station in Oct

The Railways recovered Rs 45.36 lakh from passengers travelling without tickets at Jalandhar City railway station during October as part of its drive to curb unauthorised travel.

The recovery was part of the ticket checking campaign being conducted across the Ferozepur Railway Division to prevent ticketless travel and ensure that passengers with valid tickets do not face inconvenience.

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Across the division, railway checking staff detected 30,466 passengers travelling without ticket or with irregular ticket and recovered more than Rs 2.50 crore in penalties.

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Apart from checking ticketless travel, Railways officials have also stepped up inspections at major stations to prevent littering and maintain cleanliness. Across the division, 169 passengers penalised for littering on station premises with fines of more than Rs 65,000 recovered under the Anti-Littering Act.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjeev Kumar said ticket checking drives will continue across the Ferozepur Division. The exercise aimed to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers and prevent unauthorised travellers from causing inconvenience to those holding valid tickets.