DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Rlys recovers Rs 45.36 lakh from ticketless travellers at Jalandhar City station in Oct

Rlys recovers Rs 45.36 lakh from ticketless travellers at Jalandhar City station in Oct

Recovery part of the ticket checking campaign

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:44 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Railways official checks the ticket of a passenger.
Advertisement

The Railways recovered Rs 45.36 lakh from passengers travelling without tickets at Jalandhar City railway station during October as part of its drive to curb unauthorised travel.

The recovery was part of the ticket checking campaign being conducted across the Ferozepur Railway Division to prevent ticketless travel and ensure that passengers with valid tickets do not face inconvenience.

Advertisement

Across the division, railway checking staff detected 30,466 passengers travelling without ticket or with irregular ticket and recovered more than Rs 2.50 crore in penalties.

Advertisement

Apart from checking ticketless travel, Railways officials have also stepped up inspections at major stations to prevent littering and maintain cleanliness. Across the division, 169 passengers penalised for littering on station premises with fines of more than Rs 65,000 recovered under the Anti-Littering Act.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjeev Kumar said ticket checking drives will continue across the Ferozepur Division. The exercise aimed to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers and prevent unauthorised travellers from causing inconvenience to those holding valid tickets.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts