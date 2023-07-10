Rlys to spend Rs 80 crore on upgrade of Hoshiarpur station

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 9

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and local MP Som Prakash laid the foundation stone for development works under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana at the Hoshiarpur railway station last evening.

He said the Ministry of Railways had formulated a new policy for modernisation of stations named Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, which envisages multi-modal integration, improvement of buildings and consolidation of both ends of the stations, so that train passengers can have modern facilities.

Accordingly, the Hoshiarpur railway station will also be equipped with world-class facilities under the plan with an expenditure of Rs 80 crore.

The Union MoS, while addressing the function held at the Hoshiarpur railway station, said the amount would be spent on upgrade of high-level platform, passenger facility, 2.25 lakh litre capacity overhead tank and provision for filling water in trains at the Hoshiarpur railway station, besides soft upgrade, entrance of station building, platform shelter, toilet block and National Flag at the second entrance. Construction of 12 metre foot overbridge, signalling arrangement upgrade and electrification of Jalandhar City-Hoshiarpur rail section would be done under the project at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The minister said 18 railway stations of the Ferozepur Division have been selected for Amrit Bharat Yojana. These include Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Jammu Tawi, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur Cantt, Muktsar, Fazilka, Kotakpura, Dhandari Kalan, Phillaur, Moga, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Udhampur, Baijnath Paprola, Bargam and Kapurthala stations. These stations will be upgraded at a cost of around Rs 1,133 crore. Apart from this, consultancy work was in progress for making master plan at Beas, Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Palampur, Pathankot Cantt and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations.s

Revamping stations

MP Som Prakash said the Ministry of Railways had formulated a new policy for modernisation of stations named Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, which envisages multi-modal integration, improvement of buildings and consolidation of both ends of the stations, so that train passengers can have modern facilities.