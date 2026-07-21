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Home / Jalandhar / RMPI burns Centre’s effigy at Phillaur village, protests student ‘crackdown’

RMPI burns Centre’s effigy at Phillaur village, protests student ‘crackdown’

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phillaur, Updated At : 11:30 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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RMPI members during a protest at Muthadda Kalan village in Phillaur on Tuesday.
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The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) on Tuesday staged a protest at Muthadda Kalan village in Phillaur by burning an effigy of the Central Government to condemn the alleged police crackdown on students in Delhi and raise concerns over what it described as the suppression of democratic voices.

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Addressing the gathering, RMPI leader Manjinder Singh Dhesi alleged that students protesting in Delhi had been subjected to a brutal lathi-charge.

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He also criticised the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, claiming that such actions

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reflected attempts to silence public dissent.

Dhesi said the protesting students had been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

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He further claimed that the controversy surrounding the examination had deeply affected students, and referred to reports of student suicides linked to the issue.

The party also criticised other recent incidents, alleging that people collecting funds to build a memorial for veteran Communist leader Jyoti Basu in West Bengal were attacked, and expressed concern over the reported vandalism of a statue of noted scholar Rahul Sankrityayan.

Among the attendees of the protest were RMPI state secretary Pargat Singh Jamarai, central committee member Kulwant Singh Sandhu, district secretary Jaswinder Singh Dhesi, state secretariat member Dr Sarabjit Muthadda, state committee members Paramjit Randhawa and Shiv Tiwari, district committee members Kuldeep Phillaur, Major Phillaur, Kuljit Phillaur, Kuldeep Kaura, and several other party workers.

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