Farmers from Bela Sariyana and nearby villages blocked a road in Hajipur for nearly two hours on Friday to protest the suspension of electricity supply for the past five days.

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The protest was led by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Kirpal Singh Gera, Sarpanch Pritam Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Timmy, and Amarjot Singh Gill. The agitation ended only after the intervention of Deputy Chief Engineer-level officials, following which the electricity supply was restored.

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The protesters said the power supply to agricultural tube wells in Bela Sariyana and adjoining villages had remained disrupted for five days. They claimed that the area’s sandy soil requires frequent irrigation and that the prolonged outage had put standing crops at risk.

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The farmers alleged that despite repeatedly visiting the Hajipur electricity office, officials failed to address their grievances. They further claimed that when they reached the power house to meet the concerned officer, they found the gate locked, prompting them to raise slogans in protest. Later, they blocked traffic on the road.

The police officials reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters to end the blockade, but the farmers refused until the electricity supply was restored.

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Following the intervention of SDO Harminder Singh and XEN Gurpratap Singh, the power supply was resumed, after which the protesters lifted the road blockade.

The farmers alleged that a Hajipur electricity official had deliberately kept the supply disconnected and later shifted the blame onto employees. They questioned how a disruption that had continued for five days could be resolved within two hours of the protest.

Meanwhile, JE-1 Roop Lal told mediapersons that the disruption occurred due to the ongoing strike by electricity employees. He said the supply was restored with the intervention of senior officials.

Responding to allegations about the locked gate, he clarified that the subdivision’s main gate had remained open and that only the gate of the 66 KV substation was closed. He added that some areas continue to experience power disruptions due to the strike and appealed to consumers to cooperate until the situation returns to normal.