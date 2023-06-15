Road cave-in: Ex-CPS Bhandari alleges scam, demands VB probe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 14

A BJP delegation led by former Chief Parliamentary Secretary KD Bhandari who is also the party in-charge from Jalandhar North today submitted a complaint to the Punjab DGP demanding a Vigilance probe into the reasons which caused a key stretch of 1 km road near Workshop Chowk in the city to cave in.

Alleging scam worth crores in the road built with Smart City money and the collusion of former MLA and former CEO of the Smart City, the BJP leader reached the Police Commissioner’s office to submit a complaint to the DGP Punjab, through the office of SSP Vigilance Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu. He demanded an inquiry into the alleged ‘collusion’.

Bhandari said about one kilometer of road from Workshop Chowk to DAV College flyover, which as per information, was built at a cost of about Rs 10 crore, could not function properly even for a year. 10 Regarding the present condition of the road, he said the Municipal Corporation had broken all records of corruption in cahoots with the Congress MLA in the previous government.

Bhandari alleged that the city was given grant worth crores by the Centre under the Smart City project but the Congress MLA from Jalandhar North, in connivance with ex-CEO Smart City Project used substandard material for the projects.

He demanded that the scam be investigated impartially by the Vigilance Bureau so that strict action could be taken against officials, leaders and their associates if found guilty. He threatened to launch a stir if no action was taken. District general secretary of the party and North constituency in-charge Rajesh Kapoor, istrict general secretary Ashok Sarin Hickey, Amarjeet Singh Goldi, district vice-president Ashwani Bhandari, district secretary and circle in-charge Sham Sharma, circle president RK Malhotra, Ashish Sehgal and Kulwant Sharma were among those present.