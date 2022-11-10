Road mishap: Body handed over to family

Phagwara, November 9
It was a tearful moment for the family members of Arsh, son of a senior journalist of Punjabi Tribune who died in a road mishap, when the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Arsh and his colleague Shivani were killed in a road accident on Chandigarh-Phagwara road on Monday night.
SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Ex-Deputy Mayor of Phagwara MC Ranjit Singh Khurana visited the Civil Hospital to console the bereaved family.
