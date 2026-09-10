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Home / Jalandhar / Road mishap victim dies during treatment at Chandigarh hospital

Road mishap victim dies during treatment at Chandigarh hospital

Driver of tractor which hit victim booked

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:19 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A youth injured in a road accident died during treatment at a hospital in Chandigarh, following which the Garhshankar police registered a case against a tractor driver.

According to a complaint lodged by Usha Rani of Bora village, she was returning home with her son after collecting milk. When they reached a turn near Ghaggo Guru village, a tractor passing through the area allegedly hit her son.

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With the help of passersby, Usha rushed her son to the Garhshankar hospital. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to a hospital in Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on September 7.

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The police booked tractor driver Haravtar Singh, a resident of Kiratpur Sahib, and launched further probe.

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