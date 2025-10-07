Road repair projects worth Rs 72L launched

Continuing with the development drive in Phagwara constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson and constituency in charge Harnoor Singh Harji Mann on Sunday inaugurated the reconstruction of two major roads at a total cost of Rs 71.70 lakh.

The projects include the 1.17-km Mehta-Jagjivan Ram Colony road, being rebuilt at a cost of Rs 20.24 lakh, and the 2.97-km Kanshi Nagar-Nangal Majha road, which will cost about Rs 51.46 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said that on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, essential development works were being carried out across Punjab at an accelerated pace. He asserted that, “The development taking place in Phagwara will leave our opponents stunned. The kind of progress this government has initiated has never been seen here before.”

He added that while rural areas were being developed as model villages, similar attention was being given to completing pending development projects in every ward of the city. “Every citizen will get basic amenities like proper roads, sewerage systems and street lighting,” Mann said.

Among those present on the occasion were AAP leader Gurdeep Singh Deepa, district youth president Ranjit Singh Fateh, sarpanch Ranjit Singh Kaler and several others .