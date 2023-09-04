‘Road repair, rainwater drainage priority for Phagwara MC’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 3

Proper drainage of rainwater, repair of potholes on highways and in city, cleaning of blocked sewerages, street lights besides proper fogging in each and every corner of the city are on the list of priorities of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara. This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, while talking to journalists here today.

He said that the effect of the special meeting held by him with the NHAI officials the previous day were in evidence on the Phagwara national highway. It may be mentioned here that there were many potholes on the road above/under the NH elevated bridge and along the service lane. Because of it, traffic on the road was badly affected and the people were facing a lot of problems. Besides, there was also a fear of loss of life and property.

Panchal said that the draining of rainwater on the national highway will be done soon and both sides of the road under the Sugar Mill Chowk will be made operational so that the residents do not have to face any problem.

