Road repair work halted in Kapurthala Urban Estate, locals seek early resumption

Residents of Urban Estate and Seed Farm, Kapurthala, have expressed serious concern over the continued delay in the repair and recarpeting of roads despite repeated requests, representations, RTI applications, meetings with officials and a peaceful dharna organised by residents. The residents said they had been assured that the repair and recarpeting work would be completed by March 2026.

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Although work commenced in Urban Estate, only a small stretch of the roads was recarpeted before the project was abruptly halted. According to the residents, various reasons have since been cited for the delay, but no clear explanation has been provided regarding the completion of the remaining work.

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With the monsoon season approaching, followed by winter, residents fear that the project may once again face delays, forcing them to wait another year for the completion of the road works. The condition of roads in several parts of Urban Estate continues to deteriorate, causing inconvenience to commuters and raising safety concerns. Residents said the situation in Seed Farm is even more alarming. Despite roads there being in a far worse condition than those in Urban Estate, no repair or recarpeting work has been initiated so far.

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Anuj Anand, advocate, former president of the Urban Estate Welfare Society and its current patron, said, “Despite submitting numerous representations to the authorities and filing RTI applications over the years, residents have seen little progress on the ground. Residents are unable to understand why the work was initiated and then stopped midway. The repeated delays have led to widespread disappointment. Owing to the lack of road repair work, several streets are riddled with large potholes and become waterlogged even after light rainfall, causing considerable inconvenience to residents and passers-by. In some areas, even walking on foot has become extremely difficult.”

Resident Vikas Uppal said residents are also awaiting the construction of the long-pending Sports Complex, Community Hall and boundary walls. However, given the slow pace of development works, these projects may continue to languish for years. Residents warned that if the pending development works are not resumed and completed within a reasonable timeframe, they may be compelled to seek legal recourse or organise another peaceful dharna to draw attention to their grievances and press for the fulfilment of long-pending promises.