Road safety initiative launched to curb accidents in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 15

In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce accidents, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar Panchal has directed the Traffic, Education and Public Works Departments to launch a comprehensive campaign on traffic rules. The initiative, aimed at educating the public, particularly students, seeks to promote road safety and awareness.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, DC Panchal emphasised the importance of targeting students to reduce road accidents. He instructed experts be brought in to educate students on traffic rules and emergency care procedures. In addition, he proposed organising seminars, lectures and creative competitions such as drawing and poster-making in schools to further raise awareness on the problem.

DC Panchal also issued instructions to school principals, urging them to ensure students under 18 years of age do not bring vehicles to school. To address accident-prone areas, he directed the National Highways Authority and the Public Works Department to take immediate action in rectifying 21 identified ‘black spots’ in the district. A report on the progress is expected soon.

Furthermore, municipal corporations in Kapurthala and Phagwara have been instructed to install road safety signboards and ensure that streetlights are fully functional during the night.

Highlighting the role of the Road Safety Force in reducing fatalities, DC Panchal stressed the need for increased awareness about the emergency helpline number, 112. The Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) has been tasked with improving traffic management near bus stands in Kapurthala and Phagwara, working closely with auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw unions to streamline operations.

The Police Department has also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras at high-tech checkpoints in Subhanpur, Goindwal Sahib, Dhilwan and Nadala Chowk are fully operational.

The meeting, which was attended by key officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Phagwara Dr Akshita Gupta, ADC General Navneet Kaur Ball and SDMs from across the district, also saw participation from officials of the police, public works, education, health, municipal

corporations, mandi board and non-governmental organisations.