Roadways buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

With Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remaining off roads today due to the strike by contractual employees, passengers faced a lot of inconvenience.

They said as the majority of the private buses were overloaded, they were left with no option but to book a cab or pay double fare to auto drivers to reach their destinations. “Whatever is the issue, the government must intervene and resolve it at the earliest as private buses charge way too much”, said Inderpreet, a passenger.

Meanwhile, members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union have been protesting against the state government for the past three days. The protesters have been demanding reinstatement of a Batala depot conductor, who was suspended on November 9 by the Roadways management for the dereliction of duty.

Daljit Singh Jallewal, the vice-president of the union, said, “We had a meeting with the officials of the Transport Department today in Chandigarh. We have submitted a memorandum of our demands, if these are not accepted, we will intensify the protest”.