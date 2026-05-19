Roadways contract workers announce statewide chakka jam from May 25-27

The Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union has announced an intensified agitation against the Punjab Government, including a permanent protest at Sangrur from May 20 and a complete state-wide transport strike from May 25 to 27.

Advertisement

The decision was taken during an important meeting of the union held under the leadership of state founder Kamal Kumar and chairman Balwinder Singh Rath. During the meeting, union leaders strongly criticised the government’s alleged anti-employee policies and accused it of ignoring long-pending demands of transport workers.

Advertisement

State president Resham Singh Gill and senior vice-president Harkesh Kumar Vicky said that more than four years have passed since the formation of the present government, but not a single new government bus has been added to the transport fleet. Instead, they alleged, the government is promoting private buses under the “kilometre scheme” to benefit private operators, which they described as a move towards privatisation of the transport department.

Advertisement

The leaders also expressed resentment over the registration of serious criminal cases, including Section 307 of the IPC, against protesting employees. They alleged that several workers have been kept in jail for the past six months merely for raising their constitutional and democratic rights.

State secretary Shamsher Singh and vice-president Jatinder Singh alleged that the government is trying to exploit temporary employees till the age of 58 through a proposed “special cadre policy,” despite favourable judgments by the Supreme Court and High Court in favour of employees. They further said that delays in the release of reimbursement for free travel schemes have created financial problems for the department, affecting salary payments and the purchase of spare parts.

Advertisement

The union warned that if no satisfactory solution regarding the release of jailed employees and other demands emerged from the May 18 meeting with the government, the agitation would be intensified further. A permanent dharna and protest march will begin in Sangrur on May 20, followed by a complete “chakka jam” across Punjab from May 25 to 27. The union also announced plans to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence during the agitation.

PRTC Azad Union state president Bhola Singh also extended full support to the protest. Several union leaders, including Pradeep Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Bhagat Singh and Ranjit Singh, were present at the meeting.