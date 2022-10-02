Roadways contractual staff’s protest spells chaos on roads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 1

Commuters were put to great inconvenience as contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, under the banner of Punbus, Punjab Roadways, PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union, parked their buses in the middle of the road at PAP Chowk to protest against the state government.

Harassed passengers on the look out for buses.

A massive snarl-up due to the protest.

The two-hour-long protest by the Roadways employees resulted in huge traffic jam on the BSF to PAP road, besides traffic blockades were visible at several spots, including Ladowali road, BMC, Rama Mandi, etc. People who remained stuck in the traffic jam opposed the protest, and there were reports of heated arguments having taken place between protesters and commuters.

‘Won’t let govt hire new staff’ Protesting contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways on Saturday said they would not let the state government hire outsource employees until the already working contractual staff were regularised

The protesters said a meeting of the Transport Minister with the union had been fixed for October 11, and if their demands were not considered favourably, they would intensify the protest

“I was stuck for nearly three hours in the traffic jam. I had an important meeting to attend in Ludhiana, which I had to cancel owing to this protest. How can the administration and police tolerate this behaviour of protesters, who can block any road at any time of the day without any prior intimation”, said Pawan Sharma, a commuter, adding that strict action must be taken against protesters for rendering severe inconvenience to the common public.

Meanwhile, the protesters claimed that they had no option to block roads as the government was paying deaf ears to their demands. They said they had been since long demanding that the recent advertisement of the government regarding recruiting contractual employees on outsource basis be withdrawn but the Transport Department had formed a committee, which started taking driving tests of those candidates who applied for the said vacancies.

They said they would not let the government hire outsource employees until the already working contractual staff were regularised. They said a meeting of the transport minister with the union has been fixed for October 11, and if their demands were not considered, they would be forced to intensify their protest.