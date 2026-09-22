Roadways, Punbus and PRTC workers defer chakka jam

Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC buses will continue to ply on Tuesday after contractual workers on Monday deferred their proposed indefinite strike following a meeting with the newly appointed transport secretary Anurag Verma.

The Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union had earlier announced a complete "chakka jam" from September 22, alleging that the government had failed to resolve their long pending demands despite repeated meetings over the past four years. The union has now decided to continue bus operations until its next meeting with the government on September 24.

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In a video message, Union state president Resham Singh Gill said the workers met Verma on Monday and were assured that their concerns would be considered. "We have decided to continue bus operations till September 24. If the scheduled meeting fails to yield any result, we will go ahead with the strike," Gill said in a video message.

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The union's principal demand is an end to the outsourcing system and bringing outsourced employees under direct contracts with the transport department. Gill said that despite a bill having been passed in the Vidhan Sabha, outsourced workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC had not been brought under direct contractual employment.

Around 90 per cent of the workforce of Punjab Roadways and PRTC comprises outsourced and contractual employees, according to the union. The workers have also been demanding regularisation under the applicable service rules and equal pay for equal work.

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The union has alleged that the contractual system has resulted in exploitation of employees through deductions and commissions. Workers have also raised concerns over the alleged non-deposit or irregular deposit of their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) contributions. Union leaders said written complaints regarding the issue had already been submitted to the government but alleged that no concrete action had followed.

The workers also raised concerns over the government's continued reliance on the contractual system despite assurances that it would be phased out. Union leaders have said around 59 meetings had been held with the government over nearly four years but the workers had received assurances without a concrete resolution.

Another major concern is the condition and expansion of the state transport fleet. The union has demanded the purchase of more government buses and opposed greater reliance on buses operating under the kilometre scheme. It has alleged that the shortage of government-owned buses is affecting state-run routes and employment opportunities.

Besides employment related demands, the union has sought withdrawal of cases registered against employees during previous protests and release of workers who are in jail in connection with the agitation.

The workers had earlier warned that buses would be taken off the roads from the first shift on September 22 if their demands remained unresolved, potentially affecting thousands of daily passengers across the state. With the strike now deferred, the immediate disruption has been averted, but the union has made it clear that it could revive the agitation if the September 24 meeting fails to produce a concrete outcome.