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Home / Jalandhar / ROB row: Guru Nanak Pura traders shut shops, seek underbridge

ROB row: Guru Nanak Pura traders shut shops, seek underbridge

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:35 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Guru Nanak Pura traders during a peaceful protest in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Residents and shopkeepers of Guru Nanak Pura held a peaceful three-hour protest on Tuesday against the proposed construction of a railway overbridge (ROB), demanding that a railway underbridge (RUB) be built instead. They argued that the ROB could lead to significant business losses for traders of the area.

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Members of the Guru Nanak Pura Market Association kept their shops shut from 9 am to noon in protest against the project, for which the foundation stone was laid about a month ago. Representatives of various religious, social and political organisations joined residents and shopkeepers in extending their support.

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The protesters unanimously demanded the construction of an RUB, stating that the existing traffic problems were primarily due to poor planning of the PAP road and that the proposed ROB was not the right solution.

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Paramjit Singh, a protester, said, “Guru Nanak Pura is a residential area with an established commercial market. Therefore, development plans should be designed while keeping the specific needs of the area in mind. The proposed ROB, with inadequate service lanes, will severely affect access to the market, leading to its gradual decline and causing long-term adverse impacts on the livelihoods of hundreds of families.”

During the protest, residents and traders presented photographs and other evidence highlighting the difficulties faced during previous sewerage construction works. They said prolonged disruptions had caused severe financial hardships, with some people even losing their lives. Residents feared that the construction of the ROB in its current form could create similar problems.

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The protesters said they were not against development and had no political agenda. They maintained that they were seeking infrastructure projects that protected livelihoods, ensured ease of movement, safeguarded businesses and secured the future of younger generations. Manjit Singh, a resident, said, “A design similar to the Dhanowali RUB could be adopted, as sufficient land is available in the area. This would minimise inconvenience during construction, protect the market and allow traffic movement to continue.”

Residents said the proposed RUB would provide the required connectivity while protecting the residential area and commercial establishments from avoidable disruption.The residents and market association members warned that if their “legitimate demands” were not addressed, they would hold another peaceful protest. They added that all shops in the market would remain closed for three hours again on July 27, from 9 am to noon, as a mark of protest.

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