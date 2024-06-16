Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), June 15
There was panic on the post office road last night when robbers escaped after looting cash worth lakhs of rupees at gunpoint from finance company employees.
In a statement given to the police, Ajay stated that he was posted as assistant manager in Dasuya branch of Fusion Micro Finance Limited. He was at his office when around 9.30 pm a clean shaven and a turbaned person barged in and pointed pistols at him and his co-workers. They threatened to shoot them if they failed to give them all the money they had.
After issuing threats, the robbers forcibly took out
Rs 2,27,000 kept in the cash box at the office. They also forcibly took out Rs 6,000 kept in a cupboard and fled from the spot on a motorcycle with their third partner, who was standing outside the company office.
The police are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the office and in the vicinity to find clues about robbers. A case was registered under Section 379B (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59A of the Arms Act against unidentified suspects in this connection.
