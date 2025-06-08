Robbers loot jeweller’s safe with gold, silver worth lakhs in Kapurthala
Five armed men looted a jewellery shop in Sarafa Bazaar in Kapurthala early Sunday morning, fleeing with a safe containing gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs. The incident took place near a local bank at around 4:00 am.
According to preliminary reports, the assailants arrived in a car and overpowered the market’s night guard, Bahadur, at gunpoint. They then broke open the shutter of Singh Jewellers, owned by Ajay Kumar, and carried away the shop’s main safe.
The jeweller said the safe contained approximately 50 tolas of gold and 20kg of silver.
Upon receiving the alert, DSP Kapurthala Deepkaran Singh and a team from the City Police Station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.
“We are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to track the suspects,” said DSP Singh.
The police are also questioning eyewitnesses and examining getaway routes for clues. While no arrests have been made yet, officials said surveillance footage could provide crucial leads.
