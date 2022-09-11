Robbers steal Rs 8.77L from ATM

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, September 10

Unidentified robbers reportedly used a gas cutter to break open an ATM of Punjab National Bank (PNB) late last night in Chautala village and looted about Rs 8.77 lakh.

On receiving information from ATM guard Surinder Singh, who was on duty during the day, assistant manager Anil Kumar informed the Tanda police at around 3.30 am. DSP Kulwant Singh and SHO Onkar Singh Brar reached the spot and started investigation. The incident took place at 2 o’clock in the night. The robbers came in a car and sprayed black colour on the CCTV cameras. Thereafter, with the help of a gas cutter they break open the machine and fled with 8.77 lakh. The police have registered a case and started investigation.