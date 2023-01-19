Robbers strike at PSTCL power substation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 18

Goods worth lakhs were stolen from the PSTCL's (Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited) 220 KV substation at Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday night.

The Sultanpur Lodhi police registered a case against 8-10 unidentified persons under Sections 458, 380 and 342 of the IPC on Wednesday. The miscreants forcibly entered the control room of the substation at 12 midnight (Tuesday), tied up the staff of the station and thrashed them. The entire incident happened between 12 midnight and 3 am in the morning on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

JE in-charge substation David Baweja told the police that the miscreants beat up the men on duty and tied them with a pillar at the station. They took away copper wires, clumps among other items from the substation. As per reports the men were drunk and even took away tiffin boxes of the duty staff.