Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 11

Three unidentified miscreants on Monday robbed an NRI of Creta car at gunpoint at Dosanjh Kalan village near Goraya here on Monday.

The NRI, identified as Jarnail Singh, left his place around 10 am and was waylaid by the robbers who were hiding in the fields. They deployed a well-dressed girl to signal him to stop his car along the Laddian-Nanomajra village road.

As soon as he stopped his car, the robbers appeared on the scene and held the NRI at gunpoint. They snatched the car keys from him and forced him out of the car. As soon as the NRI came out, the robbers along with the girl drove away the car. The NRI informed Phillaur and Goraya police with the help of local residents and teams rushed to the spot.

Phillaur DSP Harleen Singh said an immediate alert was sounded in all peripheral areas of the district and a case was registered. The police are examining the footage of CCTVs to trace the robbers.

Meanwhile, an iPhone, which the NRI was using, was left behind in the car. Since the robbers realised that they could be tracked using the phone, they threw it away at Kala Pind from where the police found it later this evening.