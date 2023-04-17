Robotic surgery centre opens in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 16

Union Minister of State Som Parkash, his wife Anita Som Parkash, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan and philanthropist Kuldip Sardana were among those present today on the occasion of inauguration of first fully automatic robotic surgery centre installed in Parhar Hospital.

Dr Rohan Singh Parhar, advance robotic joint replacement and complex trauma surgeon and medical director, said: “Robotic technology is available in many hospitals, but regarding knee, shoulder and hip joint replacement with fully automatic robotic technology, Parhar Hospital is the first hospital not only in Punjab but also in north India to have the facility of changing the blood.”