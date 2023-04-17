Robotic surgery centre opens in Phagwara

Phagwara, April 16
Union Minister of State Som Parkash, his wife Anita Som Parkash, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan and philanthropist Kuldip Sardana were among those present today on the occasion of inauguration of first fully automatic robotic surgery centre installed in Parhar Hospital.
Dr Rohan Singh Parhar, advance robotic joint replacement and complex trauma surgeon and medical director, said: “Robotic technology is available in many hospitals, but regarding knee, shoulder and hip joint replacement with fully automatic robotic technology, Parhar Hospital is the first hospital not only in Punjab but also in north India to have the facility of changing the blood.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...