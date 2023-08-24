Role models needed to inculcate scientific temper, say residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 23

In a bid to help girl students reach their schools on time, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh on Wednesday distributed cycles among girls studying in Classes IV to XII of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Pattar Kalan village, here.

Later addressing a gathering at the event, Balkar Singh said quality education was a priority of the Bhagwant Mann-led state government for which it had been making sincere efforts since its formation in March 2022.

He said the AAP government had enhanced budgetary allocations to education sector which was completely ignored during previous regimes. He said sweeping reforms were introduced by the government, including 117 schools of eminence having state-of-the-art infrastructure, modernized classrooms, computers, science labs, playgrounds, adequate teaching and non-teaching staff. Government school principals were being sent to Singapore to update their professional knowledge and expertise in the field of education to provide quality education to the students, besides regularising the services of 12,000 teachers.

The minister also called upon the students to work hard to achieve their goals in life and contribute to the development of Punjab.

He motivated the students to follow the footsteps of the freedom fighters, martyrs who laid their lives for the country as they were the future of the nation.